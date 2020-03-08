Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Michael Goralczyk. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald Michael Goralczyk







Gerald "Jerry" Goralczyk, the only child of Marion "Mike" and Charlotte "Gigi," was born in Hamtramck, Michigan, a predominately Polish suburb of Detroit. The family moved to Mt Clemens, a suburb of Detroit near Selfridge Air Field, where Jerry attended high school. After graduation, Jerry served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict as a flight mechanic based out of Eglin AFB. While there, he met and married his wife of 58 years, Janet. After his Air Force service, he completed studies at the Georgia Institute of Technology and was recruited by Sandia National Labs. He moved his growing family to Albuquerque, where he served almost three decades in Sandia's Quality Assurance, Quality Engineering, and Numerical Analysis Organizations. He also attended "night school," earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Applied Mathematics from Albuquerque's St Joseph's College and discovering computer programming and data analysis. His love of computer programming and tinkering with hardware continued throughout his life. After retiring from Sandia, Jerry continued working for various Department of Energy facilities until he ultimately retired to continued programming and tinkering at the family home in Albuquerque.



Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, the former Janet Schwark; his father Mike and mother Gigi.



He is survived by his sons, Steven (Denise) and Mark; daughters, Susan (Jim) Washburn and Leslie (Chuck) Gross; as well as nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.



The family sincerely thanks the many friends and extended family members who have expressed love and support since his passing on February 21st at the age of 89. A private Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 8, 2020

