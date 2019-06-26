Gerald Delano Phaklides
Gerald Delano Phaklides, age 80, dedicated husband and father, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Gerald was known for his hard work family first way of life. He was a solid example of how to be a good father and husband. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children, John and Steven and his grandchildren, Zachary, Demetrius, Nicodemus, Yasmine and Xander.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at All Saints Lutheran Church at 4800 All Saints Rd NW, followed by an Inurnment at 3:30 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park at 924 Menaul Blvd, NE. Memorial contributions may be made to All Saints Lutheran Church at www.allsaintsabq.org. Please visit our online guest book for Gerald at
