Gerald Rodriguez

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
1502 Sara Rd
Rio Rancho, NM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
1502 Sara Rd
Rio Rancho, NM
Obituary
Gerald Rodriguez



Gerald Rodriguez, age 63, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. Mr. Rodriguez is survived by his beloved wife, Julia Rodriguez; daughter, Felicia Martinez and husband, Gilbert; siblings, Ray Rodriguez and wife, Vinnie, Eddie Rodriguez, Stella Gonzalez and husband, Eduardo "Lalo", Delia Bermudez; uncle Carlos Saucedo and wife, Delfie; grandchildren, Amor Martinez, Gilbert Santana Martinez, Noah Martinez and Santos Martinez; godson, Robert Romero and sister-in-law, Rosario Romero and husband, Bobby as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Salvador and Pauline Rodriguez; brothers, Lupe Rodriguez and George Rodriguez.

A visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. at Gabaldon Mortuary, 1000 Old Coors Dr. SW with a Rosary to be recited at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1502 Sara Rd., Rio Rancho, with Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Gilbert Santana Martinez, Robert Romero, Bobby Romero, Michael Bermudez, Gilbert Martinez and Roger Montoya. Honorary Pallbearers will be Noah Martinez and Santos Martinez.

Arrangements made by:

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 19, 2020
