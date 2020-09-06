1/1
Geraldine Freyermuth
Geraldine "Gerry" Sara Freyermuth



Geraldine "Gerry" Sara Freyermuth, age 104, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania, to Trace John Allen and Sarah Dain. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Barr of Meadville and her second husband, Russell Freyermuth of Albuquerque. Gerry worked in banking in Meadville but retired in 1975 when she moved to Albuquerque to marry Russ. She was a member of PEO and Covenant Presbyterian Church. Gerry is survived by a sister, Ginny Terrill; a sister-in-law, June Allen; many nieces and nephews; three step children; John Freyermuth and wife Carolyn, Lee Ann Calhoun and husband Tommy, Tom Freyermuth and wife Patty; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Gerry was a resident at Manzano del Sol in Albuquerque and moved to their nursing care unit last September. Gerry loved, and was loved, by many friends and family and will be missed. She will be interred with Russ Freyermuth at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guest book for Gerry at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
