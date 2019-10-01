Geraldine Herrera Marquez
Geraldine Herrera, age 72 died Friday, September 20, 2019, at UNM Hospital after a long fight with cancer. She was born March 11, 1947, in Socorro, New Mexico. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lorencita Padilla, and Joe Baldwin; sons, Joe Serna, Roy Serna, and Johnny Herrera; brothers, Eliseo Baca, and Danny Baca. Geraldine is survived by her life partner, Mario Marquez; sisters, Connie Sanchez, and Rose Gomez; daughters, Roberta Serna, Preciousa and Hortencia; sons, Andrew Griego, and Carlos Herrera: 13 grandkids, 20 great-grandkids, and 3 great great-grandkids. Funeral service to take place Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Holy Family Church at 8:30 a.m. burial and reception to follow. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 1, 2019