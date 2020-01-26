Geraldine Hutchins







Geraldine (Geri) Louise Hutchins died on January 10, 2020, in her home in Rio Rancho, NM, after a courageous battle with cancer. Geri's curiosity and love of learning made her an excellent librarian and proponent of libraries. She also loved the outdoors, dogs, basketball, poetry, music of all kinds, and of course, books. She was a steadfast friend to many people she met along the way. She was born on Sept. 11, 1959 to Thomas (Burnie) and Virginia Hutchins. Geri graduated from the University of Arizona library school and was a librarian for over 30 years. She worked at Texas A & M University, East Tennessee State University, Amigos Library Services (Dallas TX), University of Arkansas, University of Mississippi, University of Nebraska at Omaha, Texas Tech University, the State Library of New Mexico, and Rio Rancho Public library. She was predeceased by her mother and father, and is survived by many family members and beloved friends. The family wishes to thank Hospice of NM and Footprints Home Healthcare for the wonderful care and services they provided. Donations may be made in Geri's honor to the , Watermelon Mountain Ranch Animal Center in Rio Rancho, or the Rio Rancho Public Library.



