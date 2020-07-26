1/1
Geraldine Lemmon
1932 - 2020
Geraldine Lee Lemmon



January 3, 1932 â€" July 23, 2020

Geraldine (Geri) Lee Lemmon was born Sunday, January 3, 1932 in Wichita, Sedgwick, Kansas and passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the age of 88. Her parents William Obrist and Alberta Obrist preceded her in death.

She graduated from Albuquerque High School class of 1950. Geri attended UNM and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Biochemistry. She met Leonard Stein there and married. They moved to California where they had one child, Terry L. Stein. After her divorce Geri returned to Albuquerque with Terry. She worked at Kirtland Air Force Base Weapons Lab as an amino acid analysis technician for 10+ years. During this time, she met William L. Lemmon when they were members of the Coronado Ski club. They married in 1965 and raised their children together from their previous marriages. Both William and Geraldine Lemmon were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They had various callings in church, but their favorite was genealogy. She was happily married for 55 years. William L. Lemon preceded her in death on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She is survived by her only son, Terry L Stein and wife Karen, her stepson, William L. Lemmon, and stepdaughter Susan Lemmon. She also leaves behind three granddaughters and their spouses whom she loved dearly. They are Danielle Walker and Brandon, Amber Spiers and Debtrell, and Rebecca Chavez and Bryan. She was great-grandmother to nine great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons. She will always be remembered and loved eternally! Please visit our online guest book for Geraldine at www.FrenchFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
