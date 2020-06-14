Geraldine Lucille Hoover
Geraldine Lucille Hoover



Geraldine Lucille Hoover, 89 passed from this life on Thursday, May 24, 2020 at her residence in Rio Rancho, NM. Family member survivors, Robert Hoover Jr, Denise Hoover (Pfiefer) and Michael Hoover; eight grandchildren Jeffrey, Aubrey, Jared, Thomas Jr, Autumn, April, Zachary and Josh; along with fifteen great-grandchildren. Geraldine now joins in death her beloved husband, Robert "Bob" Hoover Sr, son,Thomas Hoover Sr, and daughter, Linda Hoover (Ochs). A mass will be given to celebrate her life and devotion to the Catholic Church at 10:30 am, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church 1502 Sara Road SE, Rio Rancho, NM. Reverend Douglas Raun will be officiating. Geraldine's care has been entrusted to:

Daniels Family Funeral Services


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
(505) 892-9920
