Geraldine Marsico
Geraldine Marsico, age 89, lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. Mrs. Marsico is survived by her husband, of sixty-six years, Donald; children, David Marsico and wife, Rita, Stephen Marsico and wife, Donna; six grandchildren, Stephen, Anthony, David, Michael, Angelo and Monique; four great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Olive, Zarina and Emelia; siblings, Dora Chavez, Mary Shultz, Pauline Armenta, Louise Archibeque, Evangeline Paiz, Ronald Paiz, Bill Paiz; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Mrs. Marsico was preceded in death by her parents, Carlos and Frances Paiz; brothers, Charles Paiz, Sam Paiz, Deacon Robert Paiz, Raymond Paiz; sisters, Rita Perez, Patsy Paiz and Gloria Paiz.
A visitation will be Friday, September 27, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Catholic Church of the Ascension, 2150 Raymac Rd SW. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. and interment will follow at Pajarito Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be, Stephen Marsico, Anthony Marsico, Michael Marsico, David Marsico, Angelo Marsico, Monique Marsico. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ruby Torrez, Irene Armenta, Belinda Mock, Elaine Roder, Bernadette Shultz-Morales, Phylicia Paiz.
Arrangements made by:
Gabaldon Mortuary
505-243-7861
Please visit
www.gabaldonmortuary.net to sign the guest book.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 25, 2019