Robert J. Clevenger







Robert J. Clevenger, 69, passed away on September 20, 2019. He was born May 30, 1950 in Lauterbach Germany to Ken and Elisabeth Wrinkle. He is survived by his wife Rebecca, siblings Arley Clevenger and wife Wendy, DeAnna Spulak and husband Robert, and Linda Cockreham and husband Brett along with numerous nieces and nephews. He returned to Albuquerque after retiring from Sandia Labs in Livermore, California. He and Rebecca spent much of their time traveling in their 30 years of marriage. He had many hobbies including scuba diving, playing bass guitar, restoring cars, welding, and playing with his dogs. He was an avid fan of football watching both college and NFL especially the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will be missed by all who knew him.



