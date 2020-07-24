1/
Geraldine Salandre
Geraldine Lavina Bailey Salandre



Daughter of Emma Richards and Joseph Bailey, Geraldine Lavina Bailey Salandre passed away on July 17th, 2020 at the age of 86 years old.

Geraldine was the hearth of the family, offering boundless nurturing, encouragement, guidance, and love to whomever met her doorstep. A true embodiment of grace despite life's circumstances. Whatever the worry, she'd offer, "In a hundred years it won't matter." Her death during this tumultuous year invites us not to be bogged down by our troubles, to instead make the best of this moment, and to smile always.

She is survived by four sons, 10 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. She will be missed by so many more.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 24, 2020.
