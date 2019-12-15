Gerard "Jerry" McDonald
7/11/1947-12/5/2019
Gerard "Jerry" McDonald passed away at his home in his favorite room. He's survived by wife Mary, four generations of countless family members & tons of friends. He served twice in the U.S. Military, traveled around the world & worked hard all his life. He loved with his whole heart. He was a Godfearing man that enjoyed NASCAR & was always a good provider. He taught us that family isn't always made by blood but by how much we love. Until we meet again, through us all, he will live on.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 15, 2019