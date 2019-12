Gerard "Jerry" McDonald7/11/1947-12/5/2019Gerard "Jerry" McDonald passed away at his home in his favorite room. He's survived by wife Mary, four generations of countless family members & tons of friends. He served twice in the U.S. Military, traveled around the world & worked hard all his life. He loved with his whole heart. He was a Godfearing man that enjoyed NASCAR & was always a good provider. He taught us that family isn't always made by blood but by how much we love. Until we meet again, through us all, he will live on.