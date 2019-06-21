Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerardo Gross. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Socorro Chapel 309 Garfield St. Socorro , NM 87801 (575)-835-1530 Send Flowers Obituary









Gerardo GrossGerardo Wolfgang Gross on June 16, 2019 Gerardo passed away in Socorro, New Mexico. He was born on September 1, 1923 in Greifswald, Germany, a college town on the Baltic where his father was a professor of medicine. In 1939 he immigrated to Argentina where he lived with family friends as one of their own. He obtained a PhD in geology in CÃ³rdoba, Argentina and became a fieldgeologist in southernMendoza. He joined his parents in New York after the war and obtained a PhD in geophysics at Penn State University. He was a professor of geophysics at NM Tech for over 30 years. Along with his study of the wonders of creation Gerardo developed a profound faith in Jesus Christ and devoted much time to the study and exposition of Scripture. He is survived by his wife Ruth Filsinger of 60 years, three children and their families, Ruth and Phil Zahn, Paul and Tanya Gross, Teresa and Eliot Jardines, and grandchildren Adam, Ethan and Graham Jardines and Cecily, Matthias, and Anneliese Gross. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, 10:30 am - 11:00 am at Daniels Family Funeral Services - Socorro Chapel. Services will immediately follow at 11:00 am. Interment to follow serviceat the Socorro Cemetery,Blue Canyon Road,Socorro, NewMexico,87801. To viewinformation or leave acondolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com . Gerardo's care has been entrusted to:Daniels Family FuneralServices ~ Socorro Chapel309 Garfield StSocorro, NM 87801575-835-1530 Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 21, 2019

