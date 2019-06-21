Gerardo Gross
Gerardo Wolfgang Gross on June 16, 2019 Gerardo passed away in Socorro, New Mexico. He was born on September 1, 1923 in Greifswald, Germany, a college town on the Baltic where his father was a professor of medicine. In 1939 he immigrated to Argentina where he lived with family friends as one of their own. He obtained a PhD in geology in CÃ³rdoba, Argentina and became a field
geologist in southern
Mendoza. He joined his parents in New York after the war and obtained a PhD in geophysics at Penn State University. He was a professor of geophysics at NM Tech for over 30 years. Along with his study of the wonders of creation Gerardo developed a profound faith in Jesus Christ and devoted much time to the study and exposition of Scripture. He is survived by his wife Ruth Filsinger of 60 years, three children and their families, Ruth and Phil Zahn, Paul and Tanya Gross, Teresa and Eliot Jardines, and grandchildren Adam, Ethan and Graham Jardines and Cecily, Matthias, and Anneliese Gross. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, 10:30 am - 11:00 am at Daniels Family Funeral Services - Socorro Chapel. Services will immediately follow at 11:00 am. Interment to follow service
at the Socorro Cemetery,
Blue Canyon Road,
Socorro, New
Mexico,87801. To view
information or leave a
condolence, please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com. Gerardo's care has been entrusted to:
Daniels Family Funeral
Services ~ Socorro Chapel
309 Garfield St
Socorro, NM 87801
575-835-1530
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 21, 2019