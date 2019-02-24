Services FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University 1111 University Boulevard Albuquerque , NM 87102 505-843-6333 Resources More Obituaries for Gertraud VanDenHeuvel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gertraud Emilie VanDenHeuvel

Our mother, Gertraud



Emilie ("Traudi")



VanDenHeuvel went home with dear Jesus to Heaven on Saturday, February 9, 2019.



She is survived by our dad and her husband of 63 years, Dr. Joseph VanDenHeuvel; daughters, Gwendolyn, Michele and husband, Dr. Michael Sievert; and son, Maurice.



She was preceded in passing by her two children, Geoffrey and Genevieve.



She is also survived by her grandchildren, Benjamin and his wife, Courtney, Samuel and his fiancee, Kimberly Hire; and grandson, Joseph VanDenHeuvel-Douglas, son of Maurice.



She was surrounded by family, loving caregivers, and numerous relatives and angels when she passed.



Our mom was born on October 19, 1930 in the little farming village of Tegernbach, Bavaria. She was the youngest of seven children. She was a happy-go-lucky child, skipping everywhere she went. She met our dad, Joseph, (who was in the American Army), on a blind date in Bavaria; always saying later that she "knew the moment she met him that she would marry him."



After their marriage, she immigrated with our dad to the United States on an Army boat, and settled in Albuquerque, with the help of dad's uncle, Msgr. Peter Hill.



Mom had the loving heart of a lion; she was dedicated beyond measure to dad, to us her children, and to her grandchildren; always placing our needs above her own.



Cleanliness and neatness were everything to her; she never shied away from hard work, still chopping her own wood up until a few years ago.



Mom had a lovely operatic singing voice; she was often asked, when a young woman, to sing in various churches and at other special events. She was also an accomplished dancer, the color red was her favorite; she loved her red high heels.



Our mother was also a proud farmer. She loved to dig in the soil and plant vegetables and flowers; even as late as summer she would marvel at the beautiful tomatoes and cucumbers from the gardenâ€¦"Ohh!" she would say, upon spying a beautiful warm tomato. It was always like she had just seen the very first tomato ever created by God.



Our mother was a woman of great faith; she was dedicated to the Eucharist, and the daily readings from her Missal. She also had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother, praying her Rosary nightly.



Advent was a special time for her; every year, after having gone to the mountains to collect fresh branches, she would weave a large, fragrant wreath around four candles. The heavy wreath was then hung in the center of our family room, ready for the families Advent Celebration. Our dad would always proudly proclaim to her, "THAT is your BEST wreath yet!!" Candles glowing, Advent would then begin.



She was an amazing cook and baker; cooking scrumptious meals and baking from scratch, aromas that would fill our kitchen with love. In addition, she also worked as an expert psychometric technician in our dad's psychology office. She was beloved by all his clients, always remembering special occasions for them, like Christmas and birthdays. Our mom made sure that fresh coffee, cookies and treats were always on hand in the office; creating an atmosphere of comfort and coziness in the office and home was paramount to her.



She was an artist and potter extraordinaireâ€¦ her artistry and craftsmanship lives on, with much of her pottery, (with her "secret" blue glaze), still in use by her family and friends.



Our dad describes how he came to the decision, in 1955 to marry our mother.



"I was on guard duty. I was thinking about your mother, and if it was the right decision to marry her. I prayed and asked the Blessed Mother if it was the right thing to do, to marry momâ€¦ suddenly I was given the answerâ€¦ I heard the Blessed Mother say, 'Yes'â€¦ and suddenly a wave of peace, comfort and love washed over meâ€¦ it was then that I knew my decision was the right one."



It is with full hearts that we thank all of our family and friends for their love and support over our mother's passing.



In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation be made in our mother's name to: Little Sisters of the Poor 1900 Mark Ave. Gallup, NM 87301.



Lord at her bedside the golden daffodil shines speaking of new life.



