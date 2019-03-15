Gertrude Bryant







We announce the passing of Gertrude Helen Smith Bryant, of Edgewood, NM, at age 87, following a short illness. Gertrude was born Friday, November 13, 1931 near Ardmore, TN to



Beadie Irene Mangum Smith and Joseph Buckner Smith. Her passing was on Monday, March 11, 2019. She graduated salutatorian from Ardmore High School in 1950 and married Louie Bryant May 7, 1950 (68 years). They migrated to Albuquerque in 1952. They moved to Edgewood in the 1980s. She was an active member at Crestview Baptist Church in Albuquerque, Tijeras Baptist and First Baptist, of Moriarty.



In addition to raising a family, Gertrude managed Bryant's Drapery Service. She was a talented seamstress, creative artist, and was beloved by her family. She is survived by her husband, Louie; her daughter, Gwen Caldwell (Troy) of



Richardson, TX; her son, Lonnol Bryant (Leigh Ann) of Saginaw, TX; and Garry Bryant (Karen) of



Edgewood, NM; seven



grandchildren and ten



great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of her Life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at



FRENCH-Lomas, 12:30



p.m. Memorial gifts can be made to Gideon's International (Gideons.org) or the International Missions Board (IMB.org). Please visit our online guestbook for Gertrude at



www.FrenchFunerals.com