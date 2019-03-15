Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Bryant

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gertrude Bryant Obituary
Gertrude Bryant



We announce the passing of Gertrude Helen Smith Bryant, of Edgewood, NM, at age 87, following a short illness. Gertrude was born Friday, November 13, 1931 near Ardmore, TN to

Beadie Irene Mangum Smith and Joseph Buckner Smith. Her passing was on Monday, March 11, 2019. She graduated salutatorian from Ardmore High School in 1950 and married Louie Bryant May 7, 1950 (68 years). They migrated to Albuquerque in 1952. They moved to Edgewood in the 1980s. She was an active member at Crestview Baptist Church in Albuquerque, Tijeras Baptist and First Baptist, of Moriarty.

In addition to raising a family, Gertrude managed Bryant's Drapery Service. She was a talented seamstress, creative artist, and was beloved by her family. She is survived by her husband, Louie; her daughter, Gwen Caldwell (Troy) of

Richardson, TX; her son, Lonnol Bryant (Leigh Ann) of Saginaw, TX; and Garry Bryant (Karen) of

Edgewood, NM; seven

grandchildren and ten

great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of her Life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at

FRENCH-Lomas, 12:30

p.m. Memorial gifts can be made to Gideon's International (Gideons.org) or the International Missions Board (IMB.org). Please visit our online guestbook for Gertrude at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
Download Now