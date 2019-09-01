Gertrude Lorenzo Francisco
Gertrude L. Francisco, age 101, passed away on August 25, 2019. Gertrude was a lifelong resident of Paguate village, Pueblo of Laguna. Mass will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019, St. Elizabeth Church in Paguate village at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow mass at the Paguate cemetery. Gertrude was born December 1, 1917 to Louise Alonzo and Francisco Lorenzo, the youngest of eight children. Gertrude loved her family immensely, and will be missed by all who knew her. Survivors include her children, Eldon (Shirley) Francisco, Irene (Louie) Jaramillo, Nancy Garcia and their families. Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Tony Francisco, siblings and a great grandson. May our Mother rest in peace and perpetual light shine upon her.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 1, 2019