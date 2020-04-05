Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude (Trudi) Rockett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gertrude (Trudi) Rockett







May 24, 1924 â€" April 2, 2020



Trudi Rockett was born on May 24, 1924 in the midst of good economic times. Her father Harry Ingster was a Jewish emigrant from Warsaw, where his family had lived for ten generations. Harry came over as a knitter in his mid-teens. Harry and Rose married in 1918 in Philadelphia, right after WWI. Rose Torchitska, also Jewish, had left home with three other sisters and walked from her home in Baranovich, Belarus to St. Petersburg Russia and on a ship to the US. She was a seamstress and mother of three children: Mollie, then Trudi, and lastly Bernie.



Trudi never got accustomed to being the middle child. Only her older sister went to college, and later her younger brother. She went to college at night on her own, while she was working, after graduating high school in Philadelphia in 1942. She finished college in the 1960s, getting a MA in Education in 1966. Issac Azimov was the speaker at her graduation. Trudi taught fourth grade in a New Jersey elementary school, and left with accolades from her students' parents and later from her students. She truly loved teaching.



In 1945 she had married Jack Rockett. He was a chemist, getting his degree at Penn State in 1950, living in poverty on VA benefits, until jobs appeared in New England. She had two sons, Paul in 1947 and Allan in 1952. Allan died of a brain tumor in 1978. Trudi never went back to teaching, but she became more independent in later years. Jack died in 2001. They had moved to Albuquerque in 1995 to be closer to their grandchildren.



Trudi was kind, smart, and opinionated. She read the NY Times cover to cover every day. Her compassion and initiative were her hallmark, esp. in her last 20 years. Her friends laughed with her, her son and granddaughters shared experiences, and those who worked for her struggled to see where her drive came from. She will be missed dearly.



Trudi is survived by her son, Paul and wife, Joanne M. Brown; two granddaughters, Sarah and Hannah; and nieces, Meryl Comer, Doris Lada, Jill Erickson, and Stephanie Brody. Please visit our online guestbook for Trudi at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Gertrude (Trudi) RockettMay 24, 1924 â€" April 2, 2020Trudi Rockett was born on May 24, 1924 in the midst of good economic times. Her father Harry Ingster was a Jewish emigrant from Warsaw, where his family had lived for ten generations. Harry came over as a knitter in his mid-teens. Harry and Rose married in 1918 in Philadelphia, right after WWI. Rose Torchitska, also Jewish, had left home with three other sisters and walked from her home in Baranovich, Belarus to St. Petersburg Russia and on a ship to the US. She was a seamstress and mother of three children: Mollie, then Trudi, and lastly Bernie.Trudi never got accustomed to being the middle child. Only her older sister went to college, and later her younger brother. She went to college at night on her own, while she was working, after graduating high school in Philadelphia in 1942. She finished college in the 1960s, getting a MA in Education in 1966. Issac Azimov was the speaker at her graduation. Trudi taught fourth grade in a New Jersey elementary school, and left with accolades from her students' parents and later from her students. She truly loved teaching.In 1945 she had married Jack Rockett. He was a chemist, getting his degree at Penn State in 1950, living in poverty on VA benefits, until jobs appeared in New England. She had two sons, Paul in 1947 and Allan in 1952. Allan died of a brain tumor in 1978. Trudi never went back to teaching, but she became more independent in later years. Jack died in 2001. They had moved to Albuquerque in 1995 to be closer to their grandchildren.Trudi was kind, smart, and opinionated. She read the NY Times cover to cover every day. Her compassion and initiative were her hallmark, esp. in her last 20 years. Her friends laughed with her, her son and granddaughters shared experiences, and those who worked for her struggled to see where her drive came from. She will be missed dearly.Trudi is survived by her son, Paul and wife, Joanne M. Brown; two granddaughters, Sarah and Hannah; and nieces, Meryl Comer, Doris Lada, Jill Erickson, and Stephanie Brody. Please visit our online guestbook for Trudi at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close