Gertrude Sedillo
Gertrude C. Sedillo



Gertrude C. Sedillo born 12/27/1930 in Lemitar, New Mexico went to be with Our Lord and Savior after suffering from a severe stroke. Gertrude passed on 11/3/20 surrounded by her family who loved and cherished her.

Gertrude loved spending time with her family and enjoyed a hot cup of coffee and cookies anytime of the day. She was a very sweet and gentle woman that always greeted everyone with her beautiful smile. She always loved music and dancing, her favorite song was Bule, Bule. She will always be remembered by everyone who was fortunate enough to meet her. She was a loving Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother to 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

She is survived by her Daughter and Son-in-Law, Margaret and Raymond Gutierrez and Son, Michael Sedillo. She is preceded in death by her Children, Betty Sedillo, Lorraine Sedillo, David Sedillo, George Sedillo, and Ronald Sedillo. Gertrude will be greatly missed by her loving family.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

