Gilbert A. Vigil, age 91, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away



peacefully at



home, on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Ojo Feliz, N.M., on Monday, December 12, 1927.



He served 21 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as Chief Master Sergeant after tours that included Vietnam and Saudi Arabia, He felt blessed to have traveled the world while serving, having lived in the Philippines, Virginia, Oklahoma, Georgia, California, and Alaska. He took another career with the state government in Albuquerque, retiring for good in 1990. He remained active well into his eighties, traveling nationally and internationally with his wife Viola. He played in a men's softball league and hiked and biked nearly every day. He collected rocks and tended lovingly to his beautiful yards and gardens. He played guitar, piano and wrote poems and stories. He had a special love of animals and birds, especially hummingbirds, dogs, and squirrels. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and to his grandchildren he was "Pappy."



He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Viola Duran Vigil; his children, Jake Vigil of Albuquerque, Gloria (Mike) Conant of Albuquerque, Brady (Simona) Vigil of Dallas, TX, and Cynthia Perrine of Phoenix; six beloved grandchildren, Brandon, Zane, India, Paris, and Alexandra Vigil, and Michael (Rachel) Runyan; and great-grandchildren, Roux, Ezra, and Ava. He is also survived by his brothers Alvin and Filimon. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tomas and Fidelina Vigil, and brothers Ruben and John. He also leaves behind many cherished nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors. A Rosary will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, 10:00 a.m. with a Mass to follow at The Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, 131 Cathedral Pl. Santa Fe, NM. A reception will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the Drury Plaza Hotel (Rooftop Terrace), 828 Paseo De Peralta (located behind and adjacent to the Cathedral). Interment will follow at the Santa Fe



National Cemetery at 3:00



p.m. Please visit our online guest book for Gilbert at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



