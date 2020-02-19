Gilbert C. Romero
Gilbert C. Romero, 81, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Eloise R. Romero and granddaughter, Kristine Dunworth. Gilbert is survived by his daughters: Kathleen Clack, Theresa Dunworth and husband Brian; son, Steve Schula and wife Tanya; three sisters: Rosemary Romero, Irene Romero, Cecilia Yannoni and husband Louie; and six grandchildren. He loved his New York Giants football team. Gilbert also enjoyed playing golf. He was involved in coaching YAFL and little league baseball. He loved his children and his grandchildren, they were the highlight of his life. He was an active member of the Democratic Party. Gilbert's Life Celebration will begin Friday, February 21, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Salazar Mortuary with a Rosary to be recited followed by a Catholic Service. Mr. Romero will be interred at Mt. Calvary Cemetery with a private Committal. Please visit Gilbert's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 19, 2020