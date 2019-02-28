Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Gallegos. View Sign

Gilbert Gallegos, 95, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, February 23, 2019. He is survived by his six children, Julie Ann Tixier, Juanita Gail Hedges (Meville), Lucy Gallegos Arnett (Rob), Gilbert O. Gallegos (Judy), Anthony Gallegos, and Lisa Salas (Donald); 13 grandchildren, Matthew and Mark Tixier, Jennifer Swanson, Rana Stewart, Meville and James Hedges, Robert, Leigh and Zach Arnett, Gilbert and Greg Gallegos, Rachel Salas and Andrew Salas; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Minga Renden; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gilbert was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Bea; and his daughter, Catherine Stewart.



Gilbert, WWII veteran, recipient of a Purple Heart, retired from the Air Force after 21 years of service. He continued working in the private sector at EG & G until he retired at age 64. Gil and Bea spent their retirement traveling and attending little league, high school and college games, which Gil continued up until his death. His surviving family will miss him dearly; he remains the family horseshoe champion. Happy Trails to you Dad, until we meet again.



A Rosary will be recited Thursday, February 28, 2019, 6:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Friends may visit beginning at 5:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 1, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Risen Savior Catholic Community, 7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Gilbert at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 28, 2019

