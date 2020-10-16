Gilbert Garcia

Gilbert O. Garcia
(12/29/1933 - 10/16/2019)
Today marks the one year anniversary of your death. One year ago today, you left your loving family to be with Jesus. We miss you so much!
Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Your loving family! Wife, Bertha Garcia; Children, Judi Huebner (Brian Huebner) and Gilbert (Joey) Garcia (Wendy Garcia); Grandchildren, Jaiden Garcia, Brianna Huebner, and Tyler Huebner.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 16, 2020.