Gilbert Garcia

Gilbert O. Garcia







(12/29/1933 - 10/16/2019)







Today marks the one year anniversary of your death. One year ago today, you left your loving family to be with Jesus. We miss you so much!



Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.



Your loving family! Wife, Bertha Garcia; Children, Judi Huebner (Brian Huebner) and Gilbert (Joey) Garcia (Wendy Garcia); Grandchildren, Jaiden Garcia, Brianna Huebner, and Tyler Huebner.





