Gilbert "GG" Gonzales
February 4, 1928â€" February 19, 2020
Gilbert is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marlene; son, Lawrence Gonzales; daughters, Lisa Romo (husband Richard deceased) and Gina Ikeda; grandchildren, Nicole Whatley and husband, Lance (with first great-grandbaby on the way), Lauren Romo Morrison and husband, Drew, Madelyn Cahill and husband, Brendan, and Richard "RJ" Romo; brother, Victor Gonzales and wife, Jane and family; sister-in-law, Emily Gonzales and family; brothers-in law, Gene Guerin (deceased) and family, Kenneth Guerin and family, and Tom Guerin and wife, Tersila and family. Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Emilia; brothers, Max, and Arthur and wife, MaryAnn; and sister-in-law, Melba Guerin. Gilbert worked at SW Distributing Co. for 39 years. He enjoyed traveling, cruises, golfing and gatherings with family and friends.
A Rosary will be recited Saturday, March 7, 2020, 10:30 a.m., and Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., both at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 5311 Phoenix Ave. NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Gilbert at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 1, 2020