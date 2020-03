Gilbert "GG" GonzalesFebruary 4, 1928â€" February 19, 2020Gilbert is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marlene; son, Lawrence Gonzales; daughters, Lisa Romo (husband Richard deceased) and Gina Ikeda; grandchildren, Nicole Whatley and husband, Lance (with first great-grandbaby on the way), Lauren Romo Morrison and husband, Drew, Madelyn Cahill and husband, Brendan, and Richard "RJ" Romo; brother, Victor Gonzales and wife, Jane and family; sister-in-law, Emily Gonzales and family; brothers-in law, Gene Guerin (deceased) and family, Kenneth Guerin and family, and Tom Guerin and wife, Tersila and family. Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Emilia; brothers, Max, and Arthur and wife, MaryAnn; and sister-in-law, Melba Guerin. Gilbert worked at SW Distributing Co. for 39 years. He enjoyed traveling, cruises, golfing and gatherings with family and friends.A Rosary will be recited Saturday, March 7, 2020, 10:30 a.m., and Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., both at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 5311 Phoenix Ave. NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Gilbert at