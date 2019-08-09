Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Griego. View Sign Service Information Gabaldon Mortuary 1000 Old Coors Drive SW Albuquerque , NM 87121 (505)-243-7861 Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:00 AM Shrine of the Little Flower St. Therese of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church 300 Mildred Ave NW at 4th street View Map Service 10:00 AM Shrine of the Little Flower St. Therese of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church Rosary 10:30 AM Shrine of the Little Flower St. Therese of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church Service 11:00 AM Shrine of the Little Flower St. Therese of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Gilbert Griego, age 92, lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Mr. Griego is survived by his children, George Griego and wife, Shirley, Don Griego, Gilbert Griego and wife, Rosemary, Ann Chavez and companion, Leroy Romero; sisters, Stella Sandoval, Virginia Narvaez, Ruby Martinez and husband, Johnny, Beatrice Baca, Rosemary Montoya and husband, Tony; brother, Augustine Griego and wife, Joanne; brother-in-law, Rick Humphrey; fourteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and three on the way; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mr. Griego was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Griego and parents, Ricardo and Conception Griego. A visitation will be Monday, August 12, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Shrine of the Little Flower St. Therese of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church, 300 Mildred Ave NW at 4th street, with a Eulogy to be read at 10:00 a.m., a Rosary to be recited at 10:30 a.m., and a Communion Services to be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brian Chavez, Abe Chavez, Daniel Griego, John Griego, Erik Griego and Nicholas Griego. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dennis Narvaez and Richard Sanchez. Arrangements made by: Gabaldon Mortuary 505-243-7861 Please visit www.



