Gilbert passed away February 13, 2019 with his loving family by his side.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Sheppard; son, David Lee Gutierrez; and great-granddaughter, Baby Sandra Archuleta. Gilbert is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Eustolia; children, Gil, Linda, Isabel Herrera and husband Jerry, and Diane; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A Visitation will take place Tuesday, February 19, 2019, from 9:30 -10:00 am at Holy Child Catholic Church, 19 Camino Del Santo Nino # A,Tijeras,NM, with a Rosary to be recited at 10:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am. Burial will take place at Chilili Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Max Gutierrez, Vincent Rodulfo, Lawrence Garcia, Michael Gutierrez, Fernando Gutierrez, and James Gutierrez. Honorary pallbearers are Chris Gutierrez, Vincente Gutierrez, and Alex Gutierrez. Services are under the direction of Daniels Family Funerals and Cremations - Wyoming Chapel 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com



7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne

Albuquerque , NM 87109

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 17, 2019

