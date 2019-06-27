Gilbert J. Chavez
Gilbert Chavez,
74, passed away unexpectedly Sunday June
23rd. He was a
dedicated member of St. Francis Catholic Church
where he volunteered updating/maintaining the
facility and assisted with weekly mass. Gilbert
was an Albuquerque High School Alumni Committee member "Bulldog" and was an avid Lobo fan as well.
Gilbert retired from General Electric after 30yrs and has many life long friends dating back to elementary school where he met his wife Cippi Chavez of 54 years. He was a devoted caring husband to her and a role model to his children Debbie Boyd, "Bert" Chavez and his grandsons Jarrod Boyd & Shane Boyd who love and adore their "Pa!" He leaves sister Liz
Chamas,
brother Larry
Chavez, and from Grants Carol,
Alma, Rosie,
Barb, and Hilda.
He was preceded in death by
his mom Bertha
Duran & sister
Geraldine.
Gilbert was
loved by all and will be forever in our hearts. A Viewing
will be held on Thursday
June 27, 2019 at Riverside Funeral Home at 5:30- 7:30
p.m. Rosary will be on
Friday June 28th, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Followed by
Funeral and Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church, 820 Broadway
Blvd. SE. Honorary
Pall Bearers: Max
Jaramillo, Will Gonzalez,
Bob Martinez, Daniel
Sedillo, Charlie Atencio,
and Mike Montoya.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 27, 2019