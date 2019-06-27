Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert J. Chavez. View Sign Service Information Viewing 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Riverside Funeral Home Rosary 8:30 AM St. Francis Catholic Church 820 Broadway Blvd. SE View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Francis Catholic Church 820 Broadway Blvd. SE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gilbert J. Chavez







Gilbert Chavez,



74, passed away unexpectedly Sunday June



23rd. He was a



dedicated member of St. Francis Catholic Church



where he volunteered updating/maintaining the



facility and assisted with weekly mass. Gilbert



was an Albuquerque High School Alumni Committee member "Bulldog" and was an avid Lobo fan as well.



Gilbert retired from General Electric after 30yrs and has many life long friends dating back to elementary school where he met his wife Cippi Chavez of 54 years. He was a devoted caring husband to her and a role model to his children Debbie Boyd, "Bert" Chavez and his grandsons Jarrod Boyd & Shane Boyd who love and adore their "Pa!" He leaves sister Liz











Chamas,



brother Larry



Chavez, and from Grants Carol,



Alma, Rosie,



Barb, and Hilda.



He was preceded in death by



his mom Bertha



Duran & sister



Geraldine.



Gilbert was



loved by all and will be forever in our hearts. A Viewing



will be held on Thursday



June 27, 2019 at Riverside Funeral Home at 5:30- 7:30



p.m. Rosary will be on



Friday June 28th, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Followed by



Funeral and Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church, 820 Broadway



Blvd. SE. Honorary



Pall Bearers: Max



Jaramillo, Will Gonzalez,



Bob Martinez, Daniel



Sedillo, Charlie Atencio,



and Mike Montoya.



