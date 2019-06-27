Gilbert J. Chavez

Service Information
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Riverside Funeral Home
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
8:30 AM
St. Francis Catholic Church
820 Broadway Blvd. SE
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Catholic Church
820 Broadway Blvd. SE
Obituary
Gilbert J. Chavez



Gilbert Chavez,

74, passed away unexpectedly Sunday June

23rd. He was a

dedicated member of St. Francis Catholic Church

where he volunteered updating/maintaining the

facility and assisted with weekly mass. Gilbert

was an Albuquerque High School Alumni Committee member "Bulldog" and was an avid Lobo fan as well.

Gilbert retired from General Electric after 30yrs and has many life long friends dating back to elementary school where he met his wife Cippi Chavez of 54 years. He was a devoted caring husband to her and a role model to his children Debbie Boyd, "Bert" Chavez and his grandsons Jarrod Boyd & Shane Boyd who love and adore their "Pa!" He leaves sister Liz





Chamas,

brother Larry

Chavez, and from Grants Carol,

Alma, Rosie,

Barb, and Hilda.

He was preceded in death by

his mom Bertha

Duran & sister

Geraldine.

Gilbert was

loved by all and will be forever in our hearts. A Viewing

will be held on Thursday

June 27, 2019 at Riverside Funeral Home at 5:30- 7:30

p.m. Rosary will be on

Friday June 28th, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Followed by

Funeral and Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church, 820 Broadway

Blvd. SE. Honorary

Pall Bearers: Max

Jaramillo, Will Gonzalez,

Bob Martinez, Daniel

Sedillo, Charlie Atencio,

and Mike Montoya.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 27, 2019
