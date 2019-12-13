Gilbert Lee Romero

Obituary
Gilbert Lee Romero



Mr. Gilbert Lee Romero went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the age of 66. Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents Alacadio and Frances Romero and a brother Arthur M. Romero. He is survived by a brother Richard M. Romero and wife Margie Lockwood; sister Virginia L. Meyer and husband Steve and a nephew Keith R. Romero and wife Brandy Abuchon. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 412 Stover Ave. SW. A reception will follow immediately at the home of Richard M. Romero. Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4Th St. NW

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 13, 2019
