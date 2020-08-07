Gilbert Leo Savedra
Gilbert Leo Savedra, 62, of Albuquerque, NM, born December 12, 1957, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 beginning at 9:00 am at Legacy Church, 7201 Central Ave. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. To view the full obituary please go to www.RiversideFunerals.com
