1/1
Gilbert Leo Savedra
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilbert Leo Savedra





Gilbert Leo Savedra, 62, of Albuquerque, NM, born December 12, 1957, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 beginning at 9:00 am at Legacy Church, 7201 Central Ave. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. To view the full obituary please go to www.RiversideFunerals.com

Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of:

Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe

3232 Cerrillos Road ~ Santa Fe, NM (505) 395-9150


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Legacy Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe
3232 Cerrillos Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87507
(505) 395-9150
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved