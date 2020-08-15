Gilbert Lucero

Gilbert LuceroGilbert Lucero, age 56, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. Born in Albuquerque, NM on May 31, 1964, he was a professional cosmetologist for over 25 years in Albuquerque. He loved his profession, especially helping with the modeling school by doing hair and makeup as well as regularly doing the families hair and makeup for special events. He spent time in Denver, CO, where he worked with the Colorado AIDS project. He was a very fun loving and full of life, giving and caring person. His icon was Diana Ross, he was her biggest fan; however, he adored his mother and family even more.Gilbert was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Ramona Lucero, aunt, Connie Bales, uncle, Willie Archuleta.He is survived by his sister, Gloria Lucero; cousins, Robert Lucero, Ralph Archuleta, and many more cousins.Visitation will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Garcia Mortuary ~ Chapel of Angels, 624 8th Street SW.Rosary will be recited Monday, August 17, 2020, 9:00 am with a Mass to be celebrated at 9:15 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 309 Stover Ave SW. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Shawn Maldonado, Ambrose Maldonado, Matthew Gallegos, Manuel Chavez, Louie Sanchez Jr., and Ralph Archuleta. The family would like to thank all the nursing staff at Las Vegas Behavioral Health Care. To view information or leave a condolence please visit