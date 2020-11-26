Dr. Gilbert Michael MartinezDr. Gilbert Michael Martinez, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and Radiologist passed away following a brief but hard-fought battle with cancer on November 13th, 2020. Dr. Martinez, 61, was born in Fairview and was a resident of Albuquerque. He was preceded in death by father Epimenio Martinez, mother Mela Martinez, and wife Teresa Martinez. He is survived by daughter Marlena Chavez and son-in-law Josh Chavez, grandchildren Isabella "Bella" Chavez and Teodoro "Teddy" Chavez, three sisters Theresa Martinez, Sarah Rendon, and Diana Jimenez, as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.Gilbert grew up in the beautiful Espanola Valley in the town of El Guique. He graduated from Espanola Valley High in 1977 as Salutatorian and was one of the first recipients of the Presidential Scholarship at UNM. Gilbert married Teresa in 1981, and both graduated from UNM with a degree in Chemical Engineering in 1983, Gilbert with distinction. Following graduation, they both worked for Motorola in Arizona. Gilbert attended Stanford University School of Medicine in Palo Alto, California. While at Stanford, he earned a Dean's Award for Outstanding teaching in Biochemistry. Teresa worked in Silicon Valley and they had daughter Marlena in 1985. Gilbert received his medical degree from Stanford in 1991. He completed a residency in Radiology at Harvard University in Boston, Massachusetts in 1996. He went on to complete a two-year Nuclear Medicine fellowship from the Harvard Joint Program in 1998.Gilbert held close to his heart the traditions of northern New Mexico. The fall was his favorite time of year and you could find him waiting to pick up a sack of roasted green chile or making red chile caribe from ristras for his famous enchiladas. Gilbert loved spending time with his grandchildren, taking Bella for ice cream and Teddy for rides in his truck. He loved spending time with his loyal German shepherds.Gilbert faithfully served his community as a Radiologist for over 20 years working for Zia Diagnostic Imaging (Lovelace), and recently Radiology Associates of Albuquerque (Presbyterian). In 2006, he and Marlena were heartbroken following the untimely death of Teresa. Gilbert discovered that "Losing family obliges us to find our family. Not always the family that is our blood, but the family that can become our blood." He was a father and a brother, a friend and a teacher to many. His family is far reaching, both by true blood and by those who became his blood. His devotion to his patients, his dedication to his work, and his love for his family is everlasting. His teaching is unending, as his traditions are now ours.Public visitation will begin on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the Sangre de Cristo Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory with a Rosary to be recited at 3:00 p.m. Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Chimayo. The family of Dr. Martinez has entrusted their loved one toDeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley. 505-747-7477