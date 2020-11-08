Gilbert Emilio Miranda
Gilbert Emilio Miranda, our beloved dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020 at his home in Albuquerque, NM. He was 98 years old. Gilbert (aka Gil), son of Emilio Herrera Miranda and Francisca Vigil Madrid Miranda, was born at his family home in Lincoln, NM. Gilbert was the 6th born child in a family of 12 children. As was the custom of the day, Gilbert was also raised by relatives - the Laiso and Filomena Salas family, in Lincoln, NM. As a freshman and sophomore, Gilbert attended nearby Capitan High School where he played football and basketball. As a junior and senior he attended Menaul School, an Albuquerque Presbyterian boarding school, where he played football, basketball, and track. As a senior, he made All City and All District in football and basketball. He developed lifelong friendships and considered Menaul his "home away from home." He graduated in 1941 and since, still considered himself a "Menaul boy." Gilbert continued his education at the University of New Mexico (UNM). As WWII geared up, he withdrew from UNM and joined the US Marines in September 1942, serving proudly until January 1946 (14 months on Midway Island). He then returned to NM where he resumed his education at UNM and was a member of Phi Delta Kappa and Pi Sigma Alpha Government. Gilbert earned his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from UNM, in 1949 and 1951, respectively. In 1949, Gilbert began his career at Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) as a teacher at La Luz and Longfellow Elementary Schools. He then became the first principal at Mission Avenue Elementary School; Principal at Ernie Pyle Junior High School; Principal at Rio Grande High School; and, simultaneously, APS's Director of Athletics and Director of Federal Programs. In 1984, after 35 years at APS, he retired. Over the years, Gilbert expressed great pride in the accomplishments of his former students and the spirit of community which exists among faculty, parents, students, and their supporters. In recent years, Gilbert regularly attended the Rio Grande High School class of 1965 alumni monthly breakfasts and often spoke of the unconditional love and respect that the group had for one another. All of his students had a special place in his heart. In recognition of his career contributions, Gilbert was selected to "Who's Who in American Education", 1954; chosen as one of six nation-wide "Outstanding Athletic Administrators", 1981; inducted into the New Mexico Activities Association Hall of Fame, 1983; received the "James Menaul Service Education Award", 2008; and, received the "Menaul School Alumni Association Lifetime Achievement Award", 2019. After his retirement from APS, Gilbert resumed his love of athletics and began playing senior softball where he made many good friends. He played right field for two Albuquerque teams â€" Duke City Seniors (55's) and New Concepts I (70's); the Colorado Seniors (60's); the Arizona 70's; the Palm Springs Nationals (75's); and the San Diego Silver Hawks (70's, 75's, and 80's) in tournaments in major cities across the US, as well as England, Scotland, Wales, the Caribbean, and New Zealand. In two tournaments, Gilbert hit grand slams in the championship games. In all, Gilbert helped win over 12 world championship tournaments; was chosen to be on Senior Softball's "All World Team" in 2001 and 2002; and his San Diego Silver Hawks team was inducted into the San Diego Hall of Champions Sports Museum, 1997. He received the Senior Sports Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award and was inducted into the Albuquerque Softball/Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009. From ages 81-93, he managed the Albuquerque New Concepts I team. He then became their 3rd base coach through age 97. Gilbert's love of the game began in 5th grade where he played baseball in Lincoln, NM, under the tutorage of his father (Emilio) who managed the town's team.
Gilbert deeply loved his family. He is survived by his children, Leola Curtis and Dave Kist of Ft. Worth, TX; Carl Miranda of Albuquerque, NM; Lori Miranda and her husband Jim Pastoor of Greenwood Village, CO; Rod Miranda of Albuquerque, NM; grandson, Bryan Curtis and his wife Christine; and great-grandchildren, Owen and Stella, of Huntington Beach, CA; granddaughter, Miranda Cook and great-grandchildren, Joseph and James, of Houston, TX; and, granddaughter, Stephanie Rutherford of Phoenix, AZ. He is also survived by his sisters, Geralda Chacon and husband Charlie of Espanola, NM, Beatrice Melendrez of Deming, NM, Dolores Faglier of Atlanta, GA, Frances Gallegos and husband Joe of Lincoln, NM; brother, Gus Miranda of Albuquerque, NM; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Gilbert was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Jo Nelle Miranda; his former wife and mother of his children, Trudi Naranjo Miranda; sisters, Nellie Trujillo, Ofelia Salas, Mabel Ramsey, and Lucila Arguello; brothers Maximillian Miranda and Enrique Miranda; brothers-in-law, Cipriano Trujillo, Ismael Salas, Ernest Ramsey, Palemon Arguello, Samuel Melendrez, and James Faglier; sisters-in-law, Ruth Miranda, Elsie Ortega Miranda, and Gladys Miranda; son-in-law Dan Curtis; and grandson-in-law, Ben Cook. Gilbert was a longtime and devoted member of Second Presbyterian Church in Albuquerque where, due to the pandemic, a small private memorial service was held. He was laid to rest at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The family extends heartfelt appreciation to his wonderful caregivers: Brenda, Carli, Ghenet, Henrietta, Holly, Jensen, Mike, Rita, Santi, Stephanie, Veronica, and Heritage Hospice. We would also like to express our deep gratitude to family and friends for your support received during this sad time. Please visit our online guest book for Gilbert at www.FrenchFunerals.com
