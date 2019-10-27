|
Gilbert O. Garcia
Gilbert O. Garcia passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at his Albuquerque home on the morning of Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Gilbert was born on December 29, 1933, in Taos, NM. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fidel and Margarita Garcia; sister, Maria West; and brother, Don Garcia. Gilbert is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Bertha; daughter, Judi Huebner and her husband, Brian; son, Gilbert J. (Joey) Garcia, and his wife, Wendy; three grandchildren, Jaiden Garcia, Brianna Huebner, and Tyler Huebner; siblings, Ubaldo Garcia, Luis Garcia, Fidel Junior Garcia, Genoveva Martinez, and Gloria Lindenfelser.
Gilbert's early career included serving in the United States Air Force and NM Air National Guard. After serving his country Gilbert began his career with the Albuquerque Fire Department. Gilbert retired from the Albuquerque Fire Department after 22 years of service.
A special thanks for the care and love shown to Gilbert and family by the Corus Hospice employees: Nurse Elicia Martinez, Jeff McBrayer and Ron Dominguez. And also, to all his wonderful care givers; Bertha, Maria, Esperanza, Isabel, Nancy, Cindy and Sylvia.
Gilbert loved all things Lobo basketball and enjoyed attending Lobo basketball events. Gilbert also enjoyed spending his retirement with his grandchildren and his time at his mountain home in Valle Escondido, NM.
Gilbert's life stories about growing up in Taos, NM, his military days and his days as a firefighter will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. A Rosary will take place on Monday, October 28, 2019. 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH-Westside. A Mass will take place on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 9:00 a.m., at Saint Therese of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church at 300 Mildred Ave. NW with Interment to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guest book for Gilbert at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 27, 2019