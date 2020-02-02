Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
Gilbert Paul Sanchez, 94, a Native New Mexican followed his wife, Barbarita Maria Padilla de Sanchez of 69 years into heaven on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was the son of Herlinda Salazar Chavez and Pablo Rendon Sanchez and would say he was from Barelas USA. A dedicated, stellar and joyful family man, Gilbert was proud of his decorated service as a radioman during WWII aboard the USS MacDonough, a destroyer in the South Pacific. He also worked as a union printer pressman at UNM Press and later with Bernalillo County as Deputy County Clerk. He was founder of Lobo Little League, active in local and state politics, lector at Our Lady of Fatima and St. Charles Church. His four children, Beva Sanchez-Padilla, Barbara Palmer, James Sanchez and Anna Marie Sanchez called him perfect in every way. His eight grandchildren Dennis Kuhn, Mario Kuhn, Micaela Diaz-Sanchez, Nicholas Kuhn, Joshua Bress, Siboney Diaz-Sanchez, Monique Sanchez and Shawn Lucero will all serve as official pallbearers. He passed peacefully at home with his family around him leaving his ten great grandchildren and a large extended family, including his son-in-law, Rick Palmer with memories of smiles, service, conversation and humility. A Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 6:00 p.m., with visitation beginning at 5:00 p.m. at FRENCH-University. A Catholic Mass will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 4020 Lomas NE. Burial will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Please visit our online guestbook for Gilbert at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
