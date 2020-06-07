Gilbert Sanchez
Gilbert L. Sanchez was born in May 1954 and was 66 years old when he joined our Lord on Monday June 1, 2020. He was born and lived his life in the Town of Atrisco in Albuquerque, NM. He was preceded in death by his parents Victor and Susie Sanchez. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Ruth A. Sanchez, daughter Victoria Sanchez Martinez, son Jason Sanchez and wife Alyssa, and son Bryan Sanchez and wife Sonja. Gilbert had eight grandchildren: Tiana, Mia, Gabriel, Aliyas, Juaquin, Isaiah, Thiago, and Julian. Gilbert's Life Celebration will begin with a Rosary to be recited on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 7pm at Holy Family Church. Mass will be on June 10, 2020 at 9am also at Holy Family Church. Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary. Please visit Gilbert's online guestbook at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
