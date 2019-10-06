Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Schneider. View Sign Service Information Gabaldon Mortuary 1000 Old Coors Drive SW Albuquerque , NM 87121 (505)-243-7861 Burial 1:00 PM Franciscan plot at Mt. Calvary Cemetery Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gilbert Schneider, O.F.M. (1937-2019)



Gilbert Schneider, O.F.M., first elected Minister Provincial of the Franciscan friars in the Southwest, died on Saturday, September 28th among his brothers at San Juan Diego Friary in Albuquerque.



Born August 22, 1937 in Hamilton, Ohio, Fr. Gilbert entered Franciscan formation at the high school seminary in Cincinnati, OH. After completing his initial formation, he was ordained a priest on June 5. 1964 and came immediately to the Southwest and began a long and much-appreciated career as a missionary among Native Americans. Over the course the next fifty-three years, he served at Laguna and Acoma Pueblos; Pena Blanca â€" among the Cochiti, Santo Domingo, and San Felipe Pueblos as well as in the Spanish villages of Pena Blanca and Sile; concluding his Pueblo Indian career at Zuni Pueblo. He spent the last eighteen years of his active ministry on the Navajo Reservation from 2001 until 2018 serving the people of St. Michaels and Fort Defiance, Arizona.



In 1991, Fr. Gilbert became the first friar to be elected by his brothers as Minister Provincial of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province and served them in that office until 2000. During that time, he faced many challenges as both the number of friars and young men coming to join the Franciscans dwindled. Always a man of prayer, Fr. Gilbert quietly persevered with confidence in the efficacy of entrusting those challenges to God. He was much beloved over the years. His retirement party in May of 2018 was attended by several hundred of his former parishioners from all over western New Mexico and eastern Arizona. Fr. Gilbert is survived by his Franciscan brothers of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province, his sister Sue (Joe) Puthoff of Cincinnati, OH, and his brothers Bill (Kathy) Schneider and Don (Edna) Schneider of Hamilton and Austintown, OH, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services for Father Gilbert were conducted at St. Francis Church in Gallup, New Mexico on Thursday, October 3rd and burial will be in the Franciscan plot at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Albuquerque on Monday October 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Gabaldon Mortuary is in charge of



arrangements.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 6, 2019

