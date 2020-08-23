1/1
Gilbert Vaughn Cilley III
1969 - 2020
{ "" }
Gilbert Vaughn Cilley III





Gilbert Vaughn Cilley III, born June 17th, 1969, was called home on August 9th, 2020 at the age of 51. He is survived by his daughter Jordan Renee Cilley, brothers Kenneth Cilley and wife Carrie Cilley, Christopher Walton and wife Yolanda Walton, sisters Aundrea Sanford and husband Matthew Sanford Jr. and Anastacia Price and husband Brian Price, along with his partner Alia Dean and three daughters, Anup Dean, Andyma Dean, and Adina Dean. He is preceded in death by his mother, brother, and grandparents. Gilbert was a loved employee of both the City of Albuquerque for thirty years and Lovelace Hospital for several years. Gilbert will forever be remembered lovingly by those who knew him as a hard worker, a caring friend, and an incredibly loving father. Services will be planned at a later date.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
