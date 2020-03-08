Gilberto A. Martinez







Gilberto A. Martinez, 82, was called home by his Lord and Creator on March 5, 2020 at home with his family tending to him. He was the #1 grampo to his 2 grandchildren. Gilbert was a truck driver who has driven over a million miles during his career. He had great skill in handling different kinds of trucks. He loved hunting, fishing and camping in northern New Mexico.He was preceded in death by his first-born son Gilbert Keith Martinez, his parents Leonardo Abedon Martinez and Adela (Lopez) Martinez, brothers Pedro, Bill and Jerry, sisters Edna and Irene. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Olimpia Martinez, son Chase, daughters Glenna and Angela, grandchildren Gianni and Angela, sister Bertha Valencia, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Services will be March 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1100 MontaÃ±o NW. Burial will be March 10, 2020 at 12:00 pm in Loma Vista Cemetery in Alcalde, NM.



