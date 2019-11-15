Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Irene Prekker. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel 4310 Sara Road SE Rio Rancho , NM 87124 (505)-892-9920 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel 4310 Sara Road SE Rio Rancho , NM 87124 View Map Service 1:00 PM Community of Joy Lutheran Church 841 Saratoga Drive, NE Rio Rancho , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gladys Irene Prekker was born June 20, 1920, to Ida Reyer Orlebeke and Isaac Orlebeke in Clara City, MN. She had one brother, William Orlebeke, and one sister, Esther Nordling. All have preceded her in death. Gladys passed away on November 12, 2019. Gladys is survived by her three children and their families: Cheryl Canard Harris, Steven Lee Prekker (Martha), and Allen David Prekker (Nell), five grandchildren, Robert Canard (Andrea), Tracy Goodluck (LT), Erica Webb, Veronica Gossett (Chris), and Jennifer Frazier (James). Also surviving are great-grandchildren Brandon Canard (Jessica), Bobbie Ann Canard, Cassidie Canard, Cody Canard, Hayleigh Gossett, Witten Frazier, Weston Frazier, and step-great-grandchildren, Noah Gossett, Parker Gossett, and Cameron Gossett. Gladys graduated from Clara City High School in 1938 followed by two years at St. Cloud State College where she earned a diploma qualifying her to teach in the elementary schools of Minnesota. She taught one year in a rural school, and a second year in a small town in southern Minnesota. Gladys and Willard Prekker, her high school sweetheart, were married October 21,1941, shortly before the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Willard had enlisted in the Army in April, 1941, so after finishing her second year teaching she joined him in California. The next four years were spent at various bases in California, North Carolina, Georgia, and Texas. In January, 1945, Willard was sent to Europe, where he served in France, Germany, and Austria.



Gladys moved to Albuquerque to be with her mother during this time while she waited for Willard to return. He arrived in Albuquerque in February, 1946. They decided to remain in Albuquerque, where Willard attended UNM on the GI bill, and went to work for Sandia National Laboratories. Gladys was a stay at home mother who returned to school when the children were older. She earned her Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education and taught for 13 years in the Albuquerque Public Schools system. When Willard retired from Sandia Labs Gladys retired from teaching. They joined the US Coast Guard Auxilary and spent some 25 years teaching safe boating classes and patrolling the lakes of New Mexico to assist boaters in trouble. They moved to Elephant Butte Lake for eight years, but moved back to Albuquerque for health reasons. They settled in Rio Rancho, where they joined with others who were forming a new ELCA Lutheran Church. After a few years they were successful, and Gladys and Willard became charter members of Community of Joy Lutheran Church. After 63 years of marriage, Willard passed to be with the Lord in 2005. Now they are united once more for eternity. Above all she was a faithful, loving wife and partner, a caring and nurturing mother and grandmother, a friend to many, a steward of the earth, and a believer in Christ, her Lord. We are all grateful to have been a part of her life. Services for Gladys will begin with Visitation, Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Daniels Family Funeral Services - Sara Chapel, 4310 Sara Rd. SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124. Services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 1:00 PM, Community of Joy Lutheran Church, 841 Saratoga Drive, NE, Rio Rancho with Pastor Paul Schick officiating. A reception for all will follow at the church, and then a short burial service at Sandia Memory Gardens, 9500 San Pedro NE (just north of Alameda NE). In lieu of flowers, Gladys has requested donations to Community of Joy building fund. To view information or leave a condolence please visit



