Gladys Mae Terrell â€"Longbotham â€" Juarez
Gladys Juarez, 92, battling a brain tumor, went to be with the Lord, Friday, June 26, 2020 at 7:49 a.m. She was born August 16, 1928 to Ila Mae and Joseph Terrell residing in Artesia, New Mexico. She graduated from Artesia High May 24, 1946. She was a fun loving Christian woman that would brighten any room she walked into. Gladys will be buried at Woodbine Cemetery in Artesia, NM TBD.