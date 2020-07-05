1/1
Gladys Mae Juarez
Gladys Mae Terrell â€"Longbotham â€" Juarez





Gladys Juarez, 92, battling a brain tumor, went to be with the Lord, Friday, June 26, 2020 at 7:49 a.m. She was born August 16, 1928 to Ila Mae and Joseph Terrell residing in Artesia, New Mexico. She graduated from Artesia High May 24, 1946. She was a fun loving Christian woman that would brighten any room she walked into. Gladys will be buried at Woodbine Cemetery in Artesia, NM TBD. Please visit our online guestbook for Gladys at www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
