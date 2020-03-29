Glen A. Rosario
Glen A. Rosario passed on March 12, 2020 from complications of pneumonia. He was born in Cheverly, MD on February 2, 1970 to Arturo and Patricia McNamara Rosario. He was preceded in death by his father in 2017. He is survived by his loving daughter Noa, his mother Patricia, his former wife Anat, sister Linda, brother Mark (Tammy), as well as one nephew, three nieces, one grandniece, and a large extended family. He went to work at Intel Rio Rancho shortly after graduating from Manzano High School. He was promoted to engineer during his 24 years at Intel. His love of cars brought him to the Volkswagen Test Facility in Maricopa, AZ. He loved what he did and he did it well. Cremation has taken place. Final arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 29, 2020