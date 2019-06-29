Glen D. Lydick











Glen D. Lydick, longtime resident of Burt County, Nebraska, went to be with his beloved wife, Peggy, in death, on June 26, 2019. Glen was born January 13, 1928 to Paul and Bessie (Whisinnand) Lydick in Craig, Nebraska. On August 17, 1956, Glen married Margaret "Peggy" Young and enjoyed many years of marriage and family life with her, until her passing, in 2001.



Glen served his country in the United States Air Force. He served in Korea and retired in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he then became a mail carrier for the U.S. Post



office. He was



receded in death by his



parents; wife, Peggy;



brother, Hank. He is



survived by his brother, Harvey of Tekamah; sister, Shirley (Lee) Hull of Torrington, WY; son, Robert "Rip" of Knoxville, TN; daughters, Lesa (Jim)



Wright of Denver, CO, Barbara Snively of Apex, NC, Sharon (Pete) Schweinberg of Bradford, PA, seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; close family friend, Paul Jungers.







He will be greatly missed for all his stories and love.



