Glen Rayford FarmerGlen Rayford Farmer, age 80, a long-time resident of Albuquerque, NM, died quietly on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Terry P. Farmer; his parents, William Farmer and Lona Ricketts; his sister, Joyce Reaves; and two of his three brothers, Donald and Jimmy Farmer.He is survived by his oldest brother, William Farmer; son, Robert Farmer and wife, Michelle; son, Stephen Farmer and his wife, Heidi; daughter, Lisa Farmer and her fiance, Alex; and son, Thomas Farmer. He was "Papa" to his ten grandchildren, Roxanne, Robert Anthony, Raychele, Haley, Ashley, Hanna, Aaron, Royce, Madison, and Pami; and five great-grandchildren.Glen, Dad, Pops, Papa, Gleno, Uncle Glen was loved by many and provided us many great meals, memories, and lessons. We love and miss you greatly. Please visit our online guestbook for Glen at