Glen Rayford Farmer
Glen Rayford Farmer, age 80, a long-time resident of Albuquerque, NM, died quietly on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Terry P. Farmer; his parents, William Farmer and Lona Ricketts; his sister, Joyce Reaves; and two of his three brothers, Donald and Jimmy Farmer.
He is survived by his oldest brother, William Farmer; son, Robert Farmer and wife, Michelle; son, Stephen Farmer and his wife, Heidi; daughter, Lisa Farmer and her fiance, Alex; and son, Thomas Farmer. He was "Papa" to his ten grandchildren, Roxanne, Robert Anthony, Raychele, Haley, Ashley, Hanna, Aaron, Royce, Madison, and Pami; and five great-grandchildren.
Glen, Dad, Pops, Papa, Gleno, Uncle Glen was loved by many and provided us many great meals, memories, and lessons. We love and miss you greatly. Please visit our online guestbook for Glen at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 21, 2020.