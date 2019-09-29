|
Glenda Gay Edwards
Glenda Gay Edwards beloved wife, devoted mother, loving grandmother, great-grandmother and educator passed away at her home Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Glenda was born Sunday, September 29, 1935 in Wewoka, Oklahoma. Glenda is survived by her loving husband, Tip Edwards; Son, Terry Edwards (Denise Fligner); granddaughters, Alexis (Marc) Anolik and Morgan Edwards-Fligner; as well as her great- grandchildren, Raya, Mila, and Liam Anolik. She is also survived by two wonderful sisters-in-law, (Willie and Jan); her nieces; and nephews; as well as numerous former elementary school students. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Carrie Wright and her sister, Hazel Holmes. Glenda started school in Southern Illinois, moving with her family to Hobbs in the 7th grade. She graduated from Hobbs High School, a year ahead of her class. She and Tip became high school sweethearts (with Glenda helping Tip pass biology) during her 10th grade year. Their first date was on Christmas Eve, l950. They married Friday February l3, 1954 and celebrated their 65th anniversary earlier this year. Glenda received a BS in Education in 1964 and completed her Master's in Education in 1969. She loved teaching elementary grades, particularly 3rd graders, and retired as a Reading Specialist in 1991. Former students often sought her out, thanking her for making school exciting as well as the difference she made in their life. Glenda loved traveling and playing bridge with her friends. She would travel with her "bridge buddies" for trips, renting cabins for a week of bridge in the New Mexico mountains. Her great love was spending time with her granddaughters, watching them grow-up, and taking them shopping. She was a member of PEO, Cosmopolitan Women's Club and the women's group at Hoffmantown Church. A special thank you to the caring/professional caregivers from Presbyterian Hospice and a special caregiver for over 4 years, Elisabeth. A Memorial Service will be held at FRENCH-University on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to a Public Library of your choice. Please visit our online guestbook for Glenda at
