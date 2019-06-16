Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenda Mae Casaus. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Glenda Mae Silva Casaus







On June 10, 2019 our Heavenly Father laid Glenda Mae Silva Casaus to rest. Glenda, age 79, was born in Bernalillo, NM to parents, Felix Silva Sr. and Susie G. Silva. Glenda was an extremely kind, unselfish, and loving individual. Glenda leaves behind her beloved husband of 55 years, Leonard Casaus Sr.; sons, Leonard Casaus Jr. and wife, Vonda, and Richard Casaus; grandsons, Leonard Casaus III and wife, Mattison, Brandon, Santiago and Joaquin Casaus; two remaining siblings, Felix Silva Jr. and Ignelda S. Kuidis; along with countless additional family members and friends.



A Rosary will be recited Thursday, June 20, 2019, 5:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 21, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Risen Savior Catholic Community, 7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Glenda Mae at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Glenda Mae Silva CasausOn June 10, 2019 our Heavenly Father laid Glenda Mae Silva Casaus to rest. Glenda, age 79, was born in Bernalillo, NM to parents, Felix Silva Sr. and Susie G. Silva. Glenda was an extremely kind, unselfish, and loving individual. Glenda leaves behind her beloved husband of 55 years, Leonard Casaus Sr.; sons, Leonard Casaus Jr. and wife, Vonda, and Richard Casaus; grandsons, Leonard Casaus III and wife, Mattison, Brandon, Santiago and Joaquin Casaus; two remaining siblings, Felix Silva Jr. and Ignelda S. Kuidis; along with countless additional family members and friends.A Rosary will be recited Thursday, June 20, 2019, 5:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 21, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Risen Savior Catholic Community, 7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Glenda Mae at Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close