Glenda Mae Silva Casaus
On June 10, 2019 our Heavenly Father laid Glenda Mae Silva Casaus to rest. Glenda, age 79, was born in Bernalillo, NM to parents, Felix Silva Sr. and Susie G. Silva. Glenda was an extremely kind, unselfish, and loving individual. Glenda leaves behind her beloved husband of 55 years, Leonard Casaus Sr.; sons, Leonard Casaus Jr. and wife, Vonda, and Richard Casaus; grandsons, Leonard Casaus III and wife, Mattison, Brandon, Santiago and Joaquin Casaus; two remaining siblings, Felix Silva Jr. and Ignelda S. Kuidis; along with countless additional family members and friends.
A Rosary will be recited Thursday, June 20, 2019, 5:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 21, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Risen Savior Catholic Community, 7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Glenda Mae at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019