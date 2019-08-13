Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
11750 San Victorio Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
11750 San Victorio Ave.
View Map
Glenda Rose Cutchen

Glenda Rose Cutchen Obituary
Glenda Rose Morrill Cutchen



Glenda Rose

Morrill Cutchen, 79, passed away peacefully at her home in Albuquerque on Friday, August 9, 2019, surrounded by her family and loved ones. Glenda was born in Roosevelt, UT, September 14,

1939, to Junius Glenn Morrill and Olive Elizabeth Lemon Morrill. She married John Thomas Cutchen in September

1961.

Glenda was a light in the world. She loved her family dearly and maintained a beautiful yard with her husband. She was an amazing cook, and was particularly well known for the English toffee she made at Christmastime.

Glenda is survived by her husband, Tom; children, Tina, Lisa, Carrie, Robert (Andi Rasband) and Suzanne (Ben Harman); and her sisters, Carolyn Morrill and Afton LaValle. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Matthew, Zachary and Aaron Gibson (Andrea Johnson); Brian Devonshire and Madison Ross (Matthew);

Hunter, Stoney,

Sadie and Elly Cutchen; Lucas,

Evan and Carter Harman; and

great-grandchildren, Jaden Gibson and Tate Gibson.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 6:00-8:00

p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 11750 San Victorio Ave. NE, with viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park, 927 Menaul Blvd. NE. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Locker #505: Student Clothing Bank at www.locker505.org. Please visit our online guestbook for Glenda at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
