Glenda (Lucero) Villegas passed away on March 15, 2019 following a long illness surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband, Danny Villegas, and their children Eric and Vanessa, and grandchildren Samantha Villegas, John and Jazmine Mendez, whom she adored. The Funeral Service is Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Strong~Thorne Funeral Home, 1100 Coal Ave. SE. To view information or leave a condolence please visit ~ www.danielsfuneral.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
