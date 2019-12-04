Glenn Alexander Bogdan
On Friday November 8th, 2019 the good Lord and Saviour decided it was time for Glenn Alexander Bogdan to join him with so many of our loved ones in the gates of heaven. Born in Derby Connecticut July 23, 1962 and native to Albuquerque, NM, at age 57 Glenn was residing in Fairfield California upon his passing.
Glenn is survived by his daughter, Veronica Alexandria Bogdan Winters and son-in-law, Ernest Dale Winters, and daughter, Vanessa Amber Bogdan Kehl and son-in-law, Brady Jameson Kehl.
Glenn was a tradesman of all types and enjoyed the outdoors and wood work. He was a kind loving man who had a heart of gold and was dedicated to his family.
Glenn was a brother of siblings Gerri Bogdan and husband Daniel, Greg Bogdan and wife Brenda, Gary Bogdan and wife Theresa, and Jeffery Herrera. Glenn had several cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and extended family whom he loved dearly including Greg, Alex and Krystal Bogdan, Adrian, Ebony and Estelle Bogdan, The Urioste family, The Sisneros family, The Vigil Family, The Bailey family, The Piazza family, Robby Winters, Ronald Bartholomy, Jason and Nicole Winters, Linda and Frank Ware, Emily Chavez, and so many more unmentioned.
A celebration of life will be held Friday December 6, 2019 at The Banquet Rooms at ABQ Party Space located at 300 Menaul Blvd NW #200, Albuquerque from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Glenn's final wishes were to be buried with his wife Beverly which will be honored Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 7999 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque.
We must remember in our hearts Glenn is now reunited with his soulmate Beverly and he is no longer battling the health issues that had given him so much pain. Don't cry because its over, smile because it happened.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 4, 2019