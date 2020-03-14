Glenn N. Corley







ll/2/51 - 2/8/20 parents were Joyce (Thompson) Corley and Gene Corley. A resident of Belen, he grew up in north valley of Abq. Starting as a boy he loved working with carpenter tools. He was a home builder for many years. He loved country music, especially Willie Nelson. Because of heart problems recent years were not kind to him. But he never complained. He had many friends but none more important than Salomon Baca and Robert Pedroza. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Alyce Mutter. Survived by son Chris Corley and brother Wayne Corley. His love for Chris was huge. He will be greatly missed. Celebration of Life details available at Romero Funeral Home.



