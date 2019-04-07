Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn N. Frey. View Sign

Glenn N. Frey







Age 79, was called home to be with his Savior on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was born in Lancaster, PA, on July 8, 1939, to John and Ruth (Parmer) Frey.



Mr. Frey was a member of Alameda Bible Church where he served as an elder. He was the president of the school board for Victory Christian School for 38 years. He will be remembered as a faithful servant of God and a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather to his family. He was lovingly called "Dad," "Grandpa," and "Mr. Mr. Frey" by many others.



Mr. Frey was a graduate of the class of 1961 of the Pennsylvania State University. During his career, he proudly served our country as a civilian engineer for the Department of the Army and the Department of Energy.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Beverly (Warner) Frey, his parents John and Ruth Frey, and his brother Harry Frey.



Mr. Frey is survived by son Glenn M. (Nancy) Frey, of Albuquerque, NM; daughter Beth (Daniel) Pomeroy of Louisville, KY; grandchildren Katie Frey, Chelsey Pomeroy, and Kyle Pomeroy; sister LuEtta (Jack) Bloomquist of Syracuse, NY.



The Viewing and Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Daniels Family Funeral Services â€" Sara Chapel, 4310 Sara Road SE, Rio Rancho.



The Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 PM, also on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Vista Verde Memorial Park in Rio Rancho. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Alameda Bible Church, 220 El Pueblo Road NW, Albuquerque.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Glenn's honor to Victory Christian School, 220 El Pueblo Road NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. To view information or leave a condolence please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com



4310 Sara Road SE

Rio Rancho , NM 87124

(505) 892-9920 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019

