Glenn Robert Norris







Glenn Robert Norris passed away on May 30, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was born on August 24, 1929 in Beaver Crossing, Nebraska, the second child of Glendon and Gladys Norris (Knudson). Growing up he went by Bob but, as he tells the story, when he enlisted in the Navy in 1947 "they didn't ask you what you wanted to be called," so to his adult friends he was forever known as Glenn. He served 4 years as a radio operator and electronics technician on several small to mid-size surface ships in the Pacific Theater.



The Naval service enabled him to attend the University of Nebraska under the G.I. bill, where he graduated third in his class with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. He moved to Albuquerque in 1955 upon accepting a job at Sandia National Laboratory. He married in 1957 and soon after started a family and a new life as a long-time Albuquerque resident. In the early 70's he left Sandia to join a team that formed a series of startup companies pursuing advanced technologies, mostly related to the nascent field of personal computers. He returned to Sandia in the early 80's and retired in 1990 due to his declining mobility.



He was very devoted to his 3 children. Weekends were filled with projects in wood working, home improvement, electronics tinkering, and photography. He also loved the outdoors. There were many family trips to national parks as well as backpacking and camping excursions.



Glenn is survived by his children, Nancy L. Norris-Saucedo, Steven M. Norris, and David E. Norris; his former wife Mary E. "Meth" Norris; his sisters, Beverly Shepherd and



Arlene Mehuron; his grandchildren, Brian Kirkbride-Saucedo, David Norris-Saucedo, Michael Norris-Saucedo, and Elizabeth Norris; his great grandson, Milo Kirkbride-Saucedo; and loving nephews and nieces.



A memorial service will be held in Albuquerque on Saturday, August 3, at 1:00 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 2801 Lomas Blvd NE. Please visit the online guestbook for Glenn at



